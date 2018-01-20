Removal of Eskom executives in line with January 8 statement - Zizi Kodwa

Johannesburg - The removal of Eskom executives implicated in corruption is a practical action responding to the ANC's commitment to confront corruption and state capture, the party said on Saturday.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the party welcomed the decision by government to appoint a new board at the power utility.

Kodwa added that the decision was in line with the key priorities of the ANC to restore the credibility of public institutions, state-owned enterprises and law enforcement agencies.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new board headed by Telkom chairperson Jabu Mabuza, as part of a host of measures to stabilise management at the power utility.

Former Land Bank CEO and Absa Capital executive Phakamani Hadebe has been recommended as the new acting group CEO, with immediate effect.

The government also recommended that the board appoint a permanent CEO and CFO within the next three months.

Former acting CEO Matshela Koko and suspended CFO Anoj Singh - both implicated in state capture - are to be removed immediately.

Kodwa said the ruling party was confident that these interventions bring closer the party's commitment to mobilise all social partners behind an economic recovery plan, based on protecting our public institutions from improper interference, among other issues.