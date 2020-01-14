 

Removal of former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko 'was an instruction', Zondo commission hears

2020-01-14 16:13

Canny Maphanga

Themba Maseko is seen during Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Themba Maseko is seen during Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former adviser to the late minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that the removal of former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko was "an instruction".

"I heard about this a week after the removal of Themba (Maseko). I asked minister Chabane why he did it and he said he was instructed and I shrugged and said: 'Oh okay'. I never followed up as to by whom and why," Ronald Shingange said on Tuesday at the commission's hearings in Parktown, Johannesburg.

"My understanding is that there is only one person who could instruct him and that was the president," he added.

Shingange added that the removal of Maseko in 2010 happened after a new administration took over, therefore he did not find it strange for director generals to be moved from one department to another.

"It was the year of the new administration, where changes happened – so I did not bother to ask why. If he was dismissed then I would have asked questions, but he was being moved from one department to another," he explained.

ALSO READ | State Capture Inquiry: Zuma's testimony over Collins Chabane's reasons to remove me 'untrue' - Themba Maseko

Former president Jacob Zuma previously told the commission that he could not recall giving an instruction that Maseko be fired for allegedly failing to cooperate with the Guptas with respect to GCIS' R600m advertising budget.

Maseko told the commission in his testimony before Zondo in 2018 the Guptas demanded that the R600m GCIS media budget be spent on their newspaper, The New Age, News24 previously reported.

Shingange said he received multiple calls following the former president's testimony from people asking him if what Zuma had said was possible.

"I said it was impossible, as there is only one person who has the power to remove a DG [director general].

"People also asked me if it is possible for Chabane to remove a DG without the knowledge of a president. They called me because I was his adviser and people assumed we were close," he explained.

Shingange further told the commission that he saw no sign of tension between Maseko and Chabane prior to Maseko's removal.

ALSO READ: Zuma was 'not truthful' when he testified about call to remove Maseko, state capture inquiry hears

Former chief director in the Presidency Brent Simons, who continued with his testimony on Tuesday, had previously accused the former president of not being truthful when he testified that he had not instructed the late minister to fire Maseko.

Simons told Zondo that it was "totally contradictory to the character of the minister [Chabane]" to have used the president's name when he fired Maseko, as Zuma had alleged, News24 reported.

The inquiry continues.


Read more on:    themba maseko  |  collins chabane  |  jacob zuma  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Makana Municipality to be dissolved, placed under administration - court orders

2020-01-14 16:05

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for matric results

Enter your examination number (NSC students) or surname (IEB students) to view results; or search by province or school.

/News
WATCH | Bathroom window standoff between hungry boomslang and birds protecting nest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 16:50 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive Westbound

Westbound
Goodwood 16:46 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2020-01-13 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 