 

Reopening of schools: Food programme, transport will be available under safety protocols

2020-05-19 20:34

Azarrah Karrim

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (GCIS)

As the Department of Basic Education prepares to reopen schools for grades 7 and 12 on 1 June, Minister Angie Motshekga says the national school nutrition programme as well as safe transport will be made available for pupils.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, Motshekga briefly laid out the plan to reopen schools, phasing in grades from 1 June onwards.

READ | Schools to reopen from 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12 - Motshekga

She said the nutrition programme would be adjusted for the 2020 feeding calendar in accordance with the curriculum recovery plan.

Safety protocols would be followed for all those handling food, Motshekga added.

"All food handlers will be supplied with the required personal protective equipment, including gloves, aprons and cloth masks.

"These have already been procured by provinces as part of a basic health and hygiene package."

Food handlers have been trained on how to manage food carefully, and feeding would take place as soon as the first phase entered the schooling system once again, Motshekga said.

"The school nutrition budget will be utilised according to the revised school calendar and where feasible, school meals will also be extended to catch-up programmes for the Grade 12s."

Transport

Working with the Department of Transport, Motshekga assured safety protocols would be followed here too.

This includes sanitisation of passengers entering buses, physical distancing within them and the compulsory wearing of masks before boarding the buses, while on them and throughout the school day.

"This we will monitor closely, together … with the Department of Transport," Motshekga said.

