 

Repairs for storm-damaged and vandalised Gauteng schools will cost R140m

2018-01-07 16:30

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg  - The repair bill for Gauteng schools which were damaged during a recent storm or vandalised during the holidays will tally up to R140m, the provincial education department said on Sunday.

"We have conducted an audit of these schools and they will be repaired in due course. The estimated cost is...R140m," said MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement.

A total of 29 schools, across various parts of the province, were listed as having been damaged by the storms – and four, all in the City of Tshwane, as having been vandalised.

Lesufi also mentioned that on Friday there had been a break-in and assault of school guards at Freedom Park Secondary School.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona later gave more detail on the attack, explaining that there were three guards at the school when criminals came wanting to steal equipment. 

While two guards were unscathed, one of the guards was injured and is now in hospital.

Read more on:    panyaza lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

30 000+ Gauteng learners still not placed for school

2018-01-07 15:30

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Class of 2017 achieves a 75.1% pass rate
 

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!

WATCH this awesome highlights montage from The Grand Tour season 2...

 
 

You won't want to miss...

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 