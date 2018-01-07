Repairs for storm-damaged and vandalised Gauteng schools will cost R140m

Johannesburg - The repair bill for Gauteng schools which were damaged during a recent storm or vandalised during the holidays will tally up to R140m, the provincial education department said on Sunday.

"We have conducted an audit of these schools and they will be repaired in due course. The estimated cost is...R140m," said MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement.

A total of 29 schools, across various parts of the province, were listed as having been damaged by the storms – and four, all in the City of Tshwane, as having been vandalised.

Lesufi also mentioned that on Friday there had been a break-in and assault of school guards at Freedom Park Secondary School.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona later gave more detail on the attack, explaining that there were three guards at the school when criminals came wanting to steal equipment.

While two guards were unscathed, one of the guards was injured and is now in hospital.