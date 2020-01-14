 

Report delays in delivery of teaching and learning materials – Sadtu

2020-01-14 22:07

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union has urged its sites to report any and all delays in the delivery of teaching and learning materials at schools across the country.

"As signatories to the quality learning and teaching campaign, we expect teachers and our members in particular to be in class, on time, prepared and professional at all times. At the same time, we expect the Department of Basic Education to provide proper basic infrastructure, learning and teaching materials so that effective learning can take place," Sadtu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union, which turns 30 this year, also called for the late appointment of teachers or the payment of their salaries to be reported.

"No class should be without a teacher. We call on the department to avoid delays in the payment of salaries of adult education and training lecturers, ECD (early childhood development) and temporary teachers," it said.

"It is just uncalled for, inhumane and unprofessional to delay the payment of temporary teachers at the end of each January. This must come to an end forthwith."

Sadtu urged the public to support its "I am a School Fan" campaign by protecting and supporting schools.

"The campaign seeks to mobilise all stakeholders in communities to defend and protect schools so that they become safe for teachers as well as the learners."

Its national office bearers would visit schools across the provinces to monitor readiness for the 2020 academic year.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    sadtu  |  education
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
