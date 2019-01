Durban and Metro Police Search and Rescue teams assist an 18-year-old who was stabbed multiple times. (Supplied)

Quick action by Durban police probably saved an 18-year-old man who was stabbed while collecting plastic bottles near the Umgeni River on Wednesday morning.

The young man and his 38-year-old friend were collecting the bottles in mangroves near the river when they were attacked, apparently by a group of fishermen.



It is alleged that the youngster was stabbed several times in the abdomen and along his back.

The older man fought off his attackers, sustaining defensive cuts to his hands. Both men managed to flee and cross the river to a sandbank below the M4 highway bridge.

The 38-year-old man managed to flag down metro police and Durban search and rescue teams who were on patrol.

The fast-acting officers quickly set up a high-angle rope rescue system, so a paramedic could abseil to the wounded 18-year-old.

Two rescue swimmers also swam across the river to assist.

After the man was stabilised, he was hauled up to the roadway bridge and transported to hospital.

Durban and Metro Police Search and Rescue teams assist an 18-year-old who was stabbed multiple times. (Supplied)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter