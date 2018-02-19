 

Reshuffle rumours as Mabuyane sworn in as Eastern Cape MPL

2018-02-19 11:45

Lizeka Tandwa

Newly elected ANC EC chairman Oscar Mabuyane is already cracking the whip leading the province. (Ziyanda Zweni, file)

Newly elected ANC EC chairman Oscar Mabuyane is already cracking the whip leading the province. (Ziyanda Zweni, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Eastern Cape African National Congress chairperson Oscar Mabuyane was sworn in as a new member of the legislature, fuelling speculation that a reshuffle is imminent.

Mabuyane, who took over the position of chairperson in the Eastern Cape in 2017 during the provincial elective conference (PEC), dubbed the festival of chairs, became a new member of the legislature together with his deputy, Mlungisi Mvoko.

ANC secretary in the province Lulama Ngcukayitobi, congratulated the two men and said he was confident that Mabuyane and Mvoko would pursue party policies.

Asked if Mabuyane's swearing in meant that he would become an MEC or even ascend to the position of premier, Ngcukayitobi responded that Mabuyane's deployment was an oversight post.

"For now, he is going there to tender the work. If there are any developments, we will let you know," he said.

No pressure

Ngcukayitobi visited Luthuli House this month to ask secretary general Ace Magashule to approve a recall of Premier Phumulo Masualle.

It is understood that the meeting was attended by top Eastern Cape officials and the ANC's top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However - due to the recall of former president Jacob Zuma - the proposed recall by ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and the provincial leadership was put on hold, a source told News24.

Ngcukayitobi said that while there was no pressure on Magashule to make a decision, he urged the secretariat to treat the matter with urgency for the sake of continuation and certainty in the province.

"There is no pressure for them to come back... We expect they will take the matter with urgency. I sense that they are still dealing with national responsibilities," he said.

Masualle attended the State of the Nation address on Friday as a member of the National Council of Provinces in his capacity as the premier.

Tensions between Mabuyane and Masualle are at an all-time high, following the result of the PEC elections in October 2016.

The reshuffle will see Masualle and six of his MECs in the firing line.

These include Thandiswa Marawu, Sakhumzi Somyo, Mlibo Qoboshiyane, Nancy Sihlwayi and Phumeza Dyantyi.

The MECs were also part of the group that refused to recognise the PEC's election, where Mabuyane was elected party leader in October 2017.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  port elizabeth  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma is gone. Will things get better now?

2018-02-19 09:58

Inside News24

 
/Sport
It's a bittersweet feeling - Hendricks after top score at Wanderers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 17 2018-02-17 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 