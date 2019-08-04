 

Residents applauded for tracing rape-accused without harming them

2019-08-04 17:08

Jenni Evans

Rape on the rise despite harsh sentences.

Eastern Cape police have applauded residents who traced and chased two men aged 23 and 41 suspected of rape and handing them over to authorities unscathed in spite of their anger. 

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said a woman was dragged into bushes and raped while on her way to shops in Mhlamhlane Village, Willowvale on Thursday. 

Shockingly, she was then raped by a second man. She managed to identify the two and residents went to find them. 

"The two suspects were traced, chased and caught by the community members," said Manatha. 

They were handed over to the Willowvale police where they were charged with rape and will appear in court on Monday. 

Manatha said the provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga was full of praise for the people who brought the suspects to the police. 

"General Ntshinga thanked the community for not taking the law into their own hands as the suspects were not assaulted," said Manatha. 

Police have often expressed concern over "vigilante justice" where people accused of crimes can be beaten so severely by angry neighbours that they die. 

UPDATE: Two burnt to death in mob justice in Port Elizabeth

The community of Fort Malan Village in Willowvale did the same in chasing and catching a 28-year-old man suspected of raping a woman who had gone to visit her boyfriend on Friday. The woman had found her boyfriend drunk and asleep but she was then attacked by a man and raped. 

She raised the alarm and neighbours found the suspect and handed him to police, also in Willowvale. 


2019-08-04 16:09

