Residents blamed for illegal dumping after 4 kids die from toxic food

Dumpsites in NU30 in Motherwell have been cleared following the death of four children, apparently after eating toxic food from a nearby dumpsite. But others, like this site in NU10, have not been cleared. (Joseph Chirume, GroundUp)

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has blamed residents for illegal dumping after the death on Sunday of four children, apparently after eating toxic food from a nearby dumpsite.

Residents of NU30 in Motherwell had blamed the municipality for the dumpsite after the deaths at the weekend of Asive and Alizwa Rhwayibana and Alunamda and Zintle Mqawu. The dumpsite is about 100m from the children’s shacks.

In response, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki told GroundUp that the municipality always cleaned dumpsites in all areas of the municipality. Instead, he blamed residents for illegal dumping.

"We always clean all dumpsites. The problem is residents continue to dump, even in places where there is provision of skip bins. People throw their waste outside the bins, even when they are not full. We urge them to dump in those bins to curb health hazard cases."

READ: Four children die after eating toxic substance at Eastern Cape dumping site

But there are no skips in NU30, and no rubbish collection services. Residents say the dumpsite has never been cleared.

However, on Tuesday, municipal trucks cleared all the dump sites in NU30.

The mother of Asive and Alizwa, Nomthandazo Rhwayibana, said she feared that dumping would continue, even after the clearing of the site, because no skip or refuse bags had been provided.

Meanwhile, a resident of Motherwell NU10 pointed out that the dumpsite opposite the local clinic had not yet been cleared.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said autopsies had been performed on the bodies on Wednesday.

"Toxicology tests were done and samples sent to Cape Town. Cause of death will be then determined by the doctor."