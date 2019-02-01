Residents reject SAHRC findings on appointment of black principal at Soweto school

Residents of Klipspruit West in Soweto have rejected a South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report, which found that disruptive protests at Klipspruit West Secondary School were racially motivated.

The school has been in the spotlight after protests began in May 2017 after the appointment of a black principal, identified as B. Makatu, in the predominantly coloured community.

However, residents insisted that it was not a race issue, but an issue about alleged irregularities in the appointment process.

The disruptions led teachers to stay away from the school after they were prevented from entering the premises.

According to the SABC, spokesperson for the Greater Eldorado Park Business Forum Charis Pretorius said they would formally submit their objections.

The community feels the commission has failed to understand their issues. They claim that the newly-appointed principal lives next door to the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) representative who was on the interview panel.

"What the Human Rights Commission did not get is that the Department of Education failed the people of Klipspruit West when it came to the appointment and training of [the] SGB (school governing body); it failed them when it came to unions and the role the union has to play in the placement of Ms Makatu."

But the commission said oral submissions during its visit to the community actually demonstrated racial tensions. Commissioner Andrew Gaum said the situation was fuelled by racial tensions.