 

Resurrection Case: ID document for one of the accused fraudulent, court hears

2019-04-26 14:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

The 'resurrection' by pastor Alph Lukau. (Screengrab/Twitter)

The 'resurrection' by pastor Alph Lukau. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The identity document used by one of the people arrested in connection with the so-called resurrection case is fraudulent, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Friday. 

Nkululeko Dlamini, 35, and Silungisani Grace Sibanda, 40, appeared in the court after they were arrested on charges of fraud in connection with the infamous "resurrection" of a man that was performed at Alleluia International Ministries church in February. 

The case was postponed last Wednesday so it could be investigated whether the South African ID and passport that Dlamini had was legitimate. On Friday the court heard that investigations carried out at Home Affairs revealed that the identity was fraudulent, and was also being used by three other people. 

One of the people using the document is said to be from Mpumalanga. 

In order for the document to be verified all three people using it will need to be tracked down to establish its rightful owner, the state said. 

READ: Prophet Mboro to confront pastor Lukau following 'unholy' resurrection 'antics'

This would also require a letter from the Chief of the area where the individual was born, a birth certificate and a letter from a school will be required for the verification, the court also heard.

The state said it was therefore opposing the bail of the accused until such verification was completed. 

Cellphone records will also be tracked in terms of Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act, it said. 

The matter was postponed to May 16 for the verification process and for the cellphone records investigation to be concluded. 

Dlamini and Sibanda remain in custody. 

In February, a man identified as Elliot Moyo was "resurrected" from a coffin by church leader pastor Alph Lukau. 

A video showing Moyo rising out of a coffin as Lukau prayed for him was widely shared. Lukau, however made a U-turn and distanced himself from the resurrection saying the man was already alive when he arrived at the church.

Reports had surfaced that Moyo had died in Zimbabwe following the incident. 

News24 reported earlier this month that police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the search for the suspect would continue and he remains wanted until police are informed that he is dead.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mrwebi refuses to comment on dismissal, waits on Parliament

47 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto jackpot split among four players 2019-04-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 