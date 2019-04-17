 

Resurrection case: State probes one of the accused's citizenship - court hears

2019-04-17 12:33

Sesona Ngqakamba

The man 'comes back to life' in the coffin. (Supplied)

The man 'comes back to life' in the coffin. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The legality of the citizenship of one of the people arrested in connection with the so-called resurrection of a man is under investigation, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Nkululejo Dlamini, 35, is in possession of a South African ID and a passport. However, according to prosecutor Mzamo Mathe, the two documents contain different names.

The case was postponed to April 26 so that the legality of Dlamini's citizenship could be verified.

Dlamini appeared in court alongside co-accused Silungisani Grace Sibanda, 40, on Wednesday in connection with the dramatic claimed resurrection of a man at Alleluia International Ministries church.

They have been charged with fraud.

READ: Two women allegedly linked to resurrection miracle to appear in court

Outside court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane said the matter was set down for a bail application.

However, the case had to be postponed because of the issue relating to Dlamini's documents.

"At this stage, as NPA, the matter was set down for [the accused] to bring a formal bail application. Now that the matter has been set to April 26 we don't know whether that will still be their option going forward but we will see," she added.

Mjonondwane said it had been confirmed that Sibanda was a Zimbabwean national from Bulawayo. She added that the State could not rule out further arrests. 

Arrest warrant

"Already, the state is in possession of a warrant of arrest for one person I cannot name as the NPA. The police will know better in terms of how to deal with that issue," Mjonondwane said.

In February, a man identified as Elliot Moyo was "resurrected" from a coffin by church leader pastor Alph Lukau. 

A video showing Moyo rising out of a coffin as Lukau prayed for him was widely shared. Lukau, however made a U-turn and distanced himself from the resurrection saying the man was already alive when he arrived at the church. 

READ: Police say no confirmation received that man resurrected by Alph Lukau has indeed died

In an interview with PowerFM's Power Drive host Thabiso Tema, Lukau said he was busy with a sermon on that particular Sunday when he was interrupted and told that a person in a coffin had been brought to the church.

A Kings and Queens funeral parlour hearse was seen transporting the body and it also distanced itself from what transpired at the church.

There were reports that Moyo returned to Zimbabwe and died of pneumonia under a different name. News24 has not been able to confirm this.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SEE: 'ANC delivers!' - Party fixes billboard blunder in PE

30 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
6 people share Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-04-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 