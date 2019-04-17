Resurrection case: State probes one of the accused's citizenship - court hears

The man 'comes back to life' in the coffin. (Supplied)

The legality of the citizenship of one of the people arrested in connection with the so-called resurrection of a man is under investigation, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

Nkululejo Dlamini, 35, is in possession of a South African ID and a passport. However, according to prosecutor Mzamo Mathe, the two documents contain different names.

The case was postponed to April 26 so that the legality of Dlamini's citizenship could be verified.

Dlamini appeared in court alongside co-accused Silungisani Grace Sibanda, 40, on Wednesday in connection with the dramatic claimed resurrection of a man at Alleluia International Ministries church.

They have been charged with fraud.

Outside court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw Mjonondwane said the matter was set down for a bail application.

However, the case had to be postponed because of the issue relating to Dlamini's documents.

"At this stage, as NPA, the matter was set down for [the accused] to bring a formal bail application. Now that the matter has been set to April 26 we don't know whether that will still be their option going forward but we will see," she added.

Mjonondwane said it had been confirmed that Sibanda was a Zimbabwean national from Bulawayo. She added that the State could not rule out further arrests.

Arrest warrant

"Already, the state is in possession of a warrant of arrest for one person I cannot name as the NPA. The police will know better in terms of how to deal with that issue," Mjonondwane said.

In February, a man identified as Elliot Moyo was "resurrected" from a coffin by church leader pastor Alph Lukau.

A video showing Moyo rising out of a coffin as Lukau prayed for him was widely shared. Lukau, however made a U-turn and distanced himself from the resurrection saying the man was already alive when he arrived at the church.

In an interview with PowerFM's Power Drive host Thabiso Tema, Lukau said he was busy with a sermon on that particular Sunday when he was interrupted and told that a person in a coffin had been brought to the church.

A Kings and Queens funeral parlour hearse was seen transporting the body and it also distanced itself from what transpired at the church.



There were reports that Moyo returned to Zimbabwe and died of pneumonia under a different name. News24 has not been able to confirm this.

