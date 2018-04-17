 

Retired Judge Motata was 'racist' and 'lacked integrity' - judicial tribunal finds

2018-04-17 15:13
Judge Nkola Motata. (File, Netwerk24)

A judicial tribunal probing the conduct of retired Judge Nkola Motata has found that his conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 was "racist". 

"This tribunal has come to the conclusion that Judge Motata's conduct at the scene of his motor accident, and the remarks he made were racist and thus impinge on and are prejudicial to the impartiality and dignity of the courts," the tribunal's report found. 

"Similarly the lack of integrity in the manner in which Judge Motata allowed his defence to be conducted at his trial, in our view is incompatible with or unbecoming of the holding of judicial office."

The tribunal recommended to the Judicial Services Commission that Motata be removed from office, in line with section 177 (1)(a) of the Constitution, which deals with the conduct of judges.

The tribunal's report was dated on April 12. 

Motata was found guilty in 2009 by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria of drunk driving and fined R20 000.

This was after he crashed into a wall at a house in Johannesburg in 2007 with his luxury Jaguar, while he was drunk. 

He previously admitted to making remarks to the owner of the house such as: "No boer is going to undermine me… this used to be a white man’s land, even if they have more land… South Africa belongs to us. We are ruling South Africa".  

Read more on:    nkola motata

