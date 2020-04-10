Retired nurse is first coronavirus death in Eastern Cape

A retired nurse from Port Elizabeth has become the Eastern Cape's first coronavirus fatality, HeraldLive reported on Thursday.



The 66-year-old woman died at Livingstone Hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning after being in a coma for about a week, Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba told the publication.

She is reported to have attended a funeral in KwaDwesi two weeks ago and was among the mourners who have since tested positive.

Nelson Mandela Bay's mayoral committee member for infrastructure and engineering, Andile Lungisa, confirmed the death to News24.

The municipality would be disinfecting her property, he said.

Mourn

"Let's just give the family time to mourn. We are sympathising with the family under this difficult period."

The woman's two children were in self-isolation, Lungisa said.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, in an online video press conference on Thursday, said the municipality had recorded 30 positive Covid-19 cases, while East London had recorded 10.

The two metros are described as the province's epicentres. Provincially, Covid-19 updates had shown a spike in numbers from the previous day, from 32 to 45 confirmed cases.

Mabuyane said many positive cases were linked to people gathering for funerals.

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed 1 934 people across the country were infected. The death toll stands at 18.

The 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic would also be extended by two weeks, he said.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

