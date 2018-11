What To Read Next

Well-known retired police general Suiker Britz has died, according to Netwerk24.

It's believed Britz committed suicide. He was 74 years old.

His wife found his body in the garden of their home in Pretoria.

Major General Andre Wiese told Netwerk24 and Maroela Media that no foul play was suspected.



Britz, who was christened Karel Johannes, was apparently given the nickname "Suiker" because he ran so fast.

He was a former assistant commissioner in the South African Police Service and headed its serious and violent crimes unit, News24 reported.

Britz was known for investigating the 1983 Church Street bomb explosion and the case of paedophila of serial killer Gert van Rooyen.

He is survived by his first wife, two children from his first marriage and five grandchildren.

In his last interview with Huisgenoot, Britz said he last saw his grandchildren four years ago.

According to the magazine he made a request on Facebook in April 2017 to anyone who knew his grandchildren to please send him pictures of them. He was estranged from his two children.