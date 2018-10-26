 

Reveal the names of your 'employers' - ambush survivors to Magaqa murder accused

2018-10-26 14:15

Mxolisi Mngadi

Sindiso Magaqa. (Gallo)

Two Umzimkhulu councillors who survived the ambush that led to the death of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa want the man accused of the attack to reveal the names of his "employers".

Jabu Mzizi-Msiya and Ntsiki Mafa believe that their lives are still in danger as long as Sibusiso Malusi Ncengwa – the man accused of Magaqa's murder and the attempts on their lives – has not revealed the names of the people who plotted the attack.

Magaqa, 35, died at Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban in September 2017 from gunshot wounds he had sustained during the ambush on July 13.

He was a ward councillor in Umzimkhulu, southern KwaZulu-Natal, at the time of his shooting.

Mzizi-Msiya and Mafa sustained gunshot wounds in the attack.

"Our lives are still under threat. We don't feel safe as long as he has not revealed the names of the people who plotted our attack and the murders of other officials in the municipality. I personally don't know him, and I believe that he had no reason to kill me. He was just a hitman and must reveal the names of the real culprits who had sent him to shoot us, so they too can face the law. We will never be safe as long as those who sent him are still roaming the street," Mzizi-Msiya said.

She said the two bodyguards they were each allocated were not enough protection.

"Our lives are still under threat. I received a call from the police's Crime Intelligence unit over the weekend warning me to watch my back and limit my movements. They said they saw suspicious cars driving around Umzimkhulu," Mzizi-Msiya said.

Case postponed for investigation

Mafa said Ncengwa's arrest did not mean much if he did not reveal the names of those behind the attacks.

"His arrest is not enough for me. I want to know who sent him. There are many councillors who were shot in Umzimkhulu. He would be of help if he revealed the names of the people who had employed him to do their dirty job," she said.

She said she also didn't personally know Ncengwa, but community members who had been to court during his appearance told her he looked familiar.

"We do not know the accused but the community of Umzimkhulu has said they know him. They said they usually spotted him around Umzimkhulu," said Mafa.

Ncengwa appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Thursday and his case was postponed to January 14.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara said the case was postponed for further investigation and finalisation of the indictment.

Ncengwa remains in custody.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
