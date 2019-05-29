REVEALED: The 23 people red-flagged by the ANC's integrity body

The ANC’s integrity commission wanted these 23 MP candidates removed from the party’s list for Parliament because of "corruption, management and other acts of misconduct".



News24 has seen the list, that includes the party’s deputy president David Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, head of the ANC in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa, and controversial former ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane and Mosebenzi Zwane.

A number of the implicated members, including Mabuza, addressed the integrity commission since Friday to clear their names. The commission is yet to announce which of the members were cleared.

Mabuza has since been sworn in after objecting to taking the oath without having been cleared by the party's committee.

In a letter addressed to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), which News24 has seen, integrity committee (IC) chairperson George Mashamba expressed frustration with the governing party’s commitment to integrity and the vetting of potential public representatives.

"The flagrant disregard for the resolutions of conference is very much within our domain. Openly ignoring the resolutions of conference is what is destroying our organisation, allowing it to fracture and weaken, and bringing it into disrepute, thus threatening the integrity and moral standing of the ANC," the letter reads.

These resolutions include:

"…that every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices accounts to the integrity committee immediately or faces DC processes; and

Summarily suspend people who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down, while they face disciplinary, investigative or prosecutorial procedures."

Other names include former North West premier Supra Mahumepelo, former communications minister Faith Muthambi, former house chairperson of the National Assembly Cedrick Frolick, and former postal services and telecommunications minister Siyabonga Cwele.



The IC also noted concerns that its previous recommendations had been reversed and that those who were implicated in the VBS bank saga appeared on the list for the provincial legislature in Limpopo.

"The decision of the NEC to put aside the comrades against whom there are allegation of corruption in the Werksmans Forensic Report (into VBS), should remain off the list until they are found innocent or guilty in a court of law and their matters are finalised," Mashamba says in the letter.

"While most of these allegations are untested, they are nevertheless very serious, are the focus of public attention in the media, and are damaging the reputation and credibility of the ANC."

The letter continues: "However, what most disturbed the IC was that not one of the comrades accused publicly of corruption, have respected the Resolution of Conferences and accounted to the IC."

Earlier this month, objections to nominated candidates were submitted to the ANC from the IEC. The list was created with the input of members of the public and political parties.

The IC also noted that some aspects of the party’s list guidelines were not followed. It found that the list administrator of the national list committee was a candidate on the national legislator list, which it said needed to be corrected.

"The IC has also received written complaints that in at least two provinces the list guidelines have not been implemented correctly, which has serious implication for the practice of internal democracy," Mashamba says.

This is the full list of ANC members that the IC highlighted:

1. Bongani Thomas Bongo

2. Supra Mahumapelo

3. Faith Muthambi

4. Tina Joemat-Pettersson

5. Mosebenzi Zwane

6. Beauty Dlulane

7. Gwede Mantashe

8. Zizi Kodwa

9. David Mabuza

10. Cedrick Frolick

11. Lydia Sindisiwe Chikunga

12. Nozabelo Ruth Bhengu

13. Nomvula Mokonyane

14. David Mahlobo

15. Thabang Makwetla

16. Kebby Maphatsoe

17. Siyabonga Cwele

18. Simon Bekizwe Nkosi

19. Humphrey Mmemezi

20. Richard Mdakane

21. Xiaomei Zhang Havard

22. Bathabile Dlamini

23. Malusi Gigaba

