 

Revolvers, rifles, pistols: Gauteng pensioner arrested, found with 11 unlicensed firearms

2020-04-26 20:51

Nicole McCain

A 65-year-old man was arrested after police found 11 firearms and ammunition at his premises in Lusthof, Hammanskraal.

"A crime intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of a 65-year-old man by the SAPS K9 Unit for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition," said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

“On arrival at the plot, the police searched the premises and found 11 firearms of various calibres.”

None of the firearms had licences, which resulted in police arresting the owner of the premises. Police seized three rifles, a shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle, two revolvers, two 9mm pistols and two .22 pistols and ammunition.

"The two revolvers were the only firearms found safely stored in a small safe in one of the bedrooms, as prescribed by the Firearms Control Act, 2000. The other firearms were found under the mattress and in the other bedroom's cupboards," said Muridili.

The firearms will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic testing to determine if it had been used in any crimes, added Muridili.

