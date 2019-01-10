 

Rhino horn worth millions seized at OR Tambo before take off to Dubai

2019-01-10 21:12

Canny Maphanga

Over thirty pieces of rhino horn were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport. (Supplied)

Over thirty pieces of rhino horn were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have seized over R23m worth of rhino horn at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

"The total weight of the horns was 116kg ... at an approximate value of R23 200 000.00. The street value of these horns is assumed to be much higher," South African Revenue Services' Sicelo Mkosi said in a statement on Thursday.

The discovery was made during K9 searches at several cargo warehouses where export consignments were packed to be shipped out to Dubai. 

Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said a K9 detector dog had reacted positively to a shipment destined for the Middle East.

"Upon physical examination the consignment was found to be containing door mats as well as cut and laminated ply wood. Further examination revealed over 30 pieces of rhino horn wrapped in plastic [and] concealed under the laminated wood pieces," Mogale said in a statement.

Increased enforcement interventions on outbound flights at the cargo area of OR Tambo International Airport were implemented following reports of rhino horn in the Middle East detected to have come from southern Africa.

Mogale said the discovery was a culmination of efforts that form part of a revised strategy that had been implemented at the airport under the leadership of Major General Dimakatso Ndaba.

"The multi-disciplinary team at OR Tambo International Airport, which comprises of various government departments including members from various disciplines in the South African Police Service, customs and excise, ACSA (Airports Company South Africa) security and other stakeholders are on alert and continue to work tirelessly to stop contraband including rhino horns from being smuggled through this port of entry," he said.

rhino horn

Over thirty pieces of rhino horn were seized at the OR Tambo International Airport. (Supplied)

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    dubai  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 JMPD officers arrested for corruption after allegedly demanding R20k bribe

37 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: OR Tambo Airport baggage handler suspended after being caught flinging suitcases onto floor
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 20:16 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:52 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 9 January Lottery draw 2019-01-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 