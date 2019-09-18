 

Richard Mdluli allegedly looted Crime Intelligence secret service account, state capture inquiry hears

2019-09-18 15:51

Jeanette Chabalala

Richard Mdluli. Photo: Cornel van Heerden

Richard Mdluli. Photo: Cornel van Heerden

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli abused and looted the secret service account, the state capture commission of inquiry has heard.

Testifying for a second day, Colonel Kobus Roelofse said Mdluli spent money from the account for security upgrades, overseas trips and various vehicles.

Roelofse is a member of the police's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

He said Mdluli bought five cars to the value of R3.15m between 2009 and 2011 - an E-Class Mercedes Benz, a Mercedes Benz 350 CDI, a BMW 530d, a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and a Lexus.

Mdluli also used the account to pay for his family's private overseas trips, Roelofse testified.

In addition, the funds were allegedly used for security upgrades worth R190 000 to Mdluli's private home in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The former Crime Intelligence boss also approved Nathi Mthethwa's security upgrades to his private home in KwaMbonambi, in KwaZulu-Natal, while he was the Minister of Police, he said.

An amount of R195 581.45 was allegedly spent for the upgrades, Roelofse added.

"There was a risk assessment done on the 31st of May 2010 on the premises, on the instructions of General Mdluli."

However, he could not confirm if Mthethwa was aware of where the funding came from, the commission heard.

"Whether he actually knew where the money came from or not, I won't speculate. 

"What I do know is that the secret service account did make payments for this and there was a security assessment done and [it] was approved by General Mdluli," Roelofse said.   

Mdluli was facing charges of fraud, theft and corruption for allegedly pillaging the Crime Intelligence slush fund. But the charges were withdrawn in 2011.

The hearing continues.

Read more on:    richard mdluli  |  johannesburg  |  state capture  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘Fraud is a cancer that is crippling our country’: Supreme Court of Appeal upholds 20-year jail sentence for ‘remorseful’ R5 million fraudster

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two Tuesday winners 2019-09-17 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 