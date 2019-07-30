Richard Mdluli, co-accused will soon learn their fate in kidnapping, assault case

Several years after the trial began against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi on charges relating to the 1999 kidnapping, assault and intimidation of Oupa Ramogibe - who was married to Mdluli's former lover Tshidi Buthelezi - judgment will finally be delivered.

On Monday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng started delivering his lengthy judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng began by rejecting part of the submissions made by Mdluli's lawyer, Ike Motloung, who had previously argued there was a delay in prosecuting the matter.

"This court can't find any pre-trial prejudice whatsoever. The delay in this matter is so minimal."

He also spent the day giving background to the case and reading out evidence given by witnesses. He is expected to continue handing down judgment on Tuesday.

Mdluli had a long-term relationship with Buthelezi dating back to his school days. During their relationship, she met Ramogibe and they began a relationship, eventually getting married on July 22, 1998.

Between 1997 and 1999, Mdluli allegedly went to extreme lengths to track down Buthelezi and Ramogibe.

Mdluli and Mthunzi allegedly intimidated, kidnapped and assaulted Ramogibe who was shot dead in 1999.

No one was ever convicted of Ramogibe's murder, however Mdluli has been accused of sabotaging the investigation.

During the trial, Mdluli's lawyer, Motloung, argued it was no coincidence that his client was arrested several days after his appointment.

Motloung argued that senior police officials had plotted in order to sabotage Mdluli from getting the crime intelligence head post.

He said the State had conceded there possibly could have been people in the police who were not "enamoured" that Mdluli was appointed as head of intelligence and they had it in for him.

Motloung added the investigation conducted by General Shadrack Sibiya into his client was not a proper and lawful criminal investigation.

Sibiya had named the investigation Ulibambe Lingashoni, which means "don't let the sun set on you".

Mdluli previously said the project was created to "falsely incriminate him and pull him down".

But on Monday, Judge Mokgoatlheng said Motloung had not brought an application of motion before the trial commenced, adding he only brought an application in the form of arguments after the conclusion of the State's case.

On the issue of the delay, Judge Mokgoatlheng added Mdluli and Mthunzi were never categorised as the accused from 1999 until they were arrested in 2011.

"The delay, if any, started on March 31, 2011," he added.

