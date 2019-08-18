Richemont jewellery heist: How thieves walked away with R300m of Johann Rupert's luxury goods - report

A gang of
thieves used hammers, chisels and angle grinders to break into one of Johann
Rupert's businesses on Friday, getting away with R300m worth of jewellery in
the heist.
The Sunday Times has detailed how the gang took nine
hours to conduct their operation at RLG (Richemont Luxury Goods), a part of
Rupert's Richemont business group which supplies boutique jewellery stores with
items such as diamond watches by Montblanc and Cartier, two of the brands owned
by Richemont.
The group
of 15 individuals were targeting luxury watches, necklaces and earrings
recently flown into the country with an estimated cost value of R50m and a
retail value of R300m, the publication added.
It all reportedly
began with the thieves approaching the office boom gate in two bakkies and a
security vehicle under the pretence that they were seeking directions.
The guards
were overpowered, stripped and left tied up in the guard hut.
Some of the
thieves proceeded to enter the premises, while others dressed in security gear
manned the entrance.
The gang of
thieves completed the operation in under 10 minutes, and this included
replacing the locks so that security would not realise there was forced entry,
according to the publication.
When the
alarm was triggered, Fidelity ADT guards arrived at the boom gate entrance and
thought that the (fake) Stallion Security guards manning the gate were
authentic, and therefore left the premises under the belief that
"everything was in order", the publication reported.
A security
source told the Sunday Times that CCTV footage showed the gang only left nine
hours later, with the truck and bakkies escorted by the "security
van".
"There
is no rush or speeding off. They drive out calmly. They left behind some boxes
with lower-value items. What they took was the high-end and unique items, such
as watches, some of which we have been told sell for over R200 000 a piece,"
the security source said.
This is
believed to be one of the many rising attacks on jewellery stores across the
country.
Police spokesperson
Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 on Sunday that the case has since been
escalated to the organised crime unit at provincial level for further
investigation.
Police appeal
"No arrests
have been made and no jewellery recovered at this stage.
"We are
still appealing to anyone who might have information that [could] help in the
investigation to please contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on
08600 10111," he said.
According
to Forbes, Rupert is the chairperson
of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont. The company is best
known for the brands Cartier and Montblanc.
Rupert has
a reported net worth of $6.2 bn (about R94.8bn).
Rupert was
in the news recently when it came to light that he had met with EFF deputy
president Floyd Shivambu at an exclusive wine estate in Stellenbosch to discuss
business, according to a book by News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit, titled
The Stellenbosch Mafia:
Inside the Billionaire's Club.
News24 reported that
despite the party and Shivambu's ideological stance on white monopoly capital
and Rupert, Shivambu had asked the Remgro chairperson and the founder of
FirstRand Bank, Gerrit "GT" Ferreira, for assistance to build a
hospital in Limpopo.
Shivambu
has denied this.
