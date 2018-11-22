 

Richmond council waits for answers on who killed municipal manager

2018-11-22 18:28

Mxolisi Mngadi

Murdered Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole. (Supplied)

The Richmond Municipality council hopes that the truth behind what happened to municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole will come out, now that two men have been arrested for his murder.

The two men appeared in the Richmond Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested on Sunday in connection with Sithole's murder in Victoria Road in March last year.

Richmond council Speaker Samora Ndlovu told News24 on Thursday that the council was happy with the latest development in the case.

"Maybe now we will finally find out who were the people behind the plot to kill Sithole. Even though the suspects' arrests will not bring back Sithole, it's a general feeling in the council that the truth will finally come out and help everyone understand the reasons behind his murder," Ndlovu said.

He added that they had renewed hope in the region now that police have made a breakthrough in one of the killings in Richmond.

"We hope justice is served in this matter because no one deserves to die," he said.

'Be warned, damn woman'

Deputy mayor Thandazile Phoswa was shot and killed in April, while ward councillor Sifiso Mkhize was shot and killed in July. Those murders remain unresolved, according to The Witness.

Sithole's successor, Bongiwe Mnikathi, also received a threatening SMS in October this year.

She previously told News24 she believed that the SMS was linked to "an internal matter" that she was involved in.

"You listen, what do you think you are? It seems you will follow Sithole.

"See what happens if you stand in my way. Be warned, damn woman," parts of the message in isiZulu read.

"It would help us get along if you didn't interfere with the work on Phase 3 woman. You must say if you have a problem because it is clear that you do have a problem. We know your movements and your family will lose you. So just leave us alone. Watch your step," read the message.

It was not clear what Phase 3 referred to.

Mnikathi said it was the first time she received such a message since taking over from Sithole.

The two men accused of Sithole's murder are expected formally apply for bail on November 26.

