 

Rietondale High School vandalised following name change

2019-09-16 16:40

Canny Maphanga

Hoërskool HF Verwoerd was renamed Rietondale High School in August. (Deaan Vivier)

Hoërskool HF Verwoerd was renamed Rietondale High School in August. (Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rietondale High School in Pretoria was vandalised over the weekend, just weeks after it underwent a name change, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Monday.

"We changed the name of Hoërskool HF Verwoerd to Rietondale High School last month.

"Over the weekend the school and the new name were vandalised. #NonRacialism," Lesufi said.

The Gauteng Department of Education has expressed concern over the incident.

READ: The history behind the name change of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd and why it has taken so long

"The school was just renamed. We are saddened that you have vandalism at this school and we understand that the vandalism continues, so we just want to caution people that are doing this to stop because we are not going to stop from transforming our school environment.

"We have already opened a case of vandalism and hope that the investigation will be done," spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday.

Lesufi approved the renaming of Hoërskool HF Verwoerd in Pretoria to Rietondale Secondary School in May, saying that it was his "mission in this world to reverse everything this man called Verwoerd has done to our education system. Others names like Jan Smuts will also fall".

The school was named after Verwoerd, who was National Party leader and the last prime minister of the Union of South Africa between 1958 an 1966.

Verwoerd, who was dubbed the "architect of apartheid", introduced the system of Bantu Education.

ALSO READ: Out with Verwoerd: Lesufi renames Gauteng school, vows other names 'will also fall'

Former principal at the school, Hennie Du Toit, previously told News24 that the process of changing the name was nothing new, as it has been going on for years.

"Name changes are not new for Hendrik Verwoerd High School... it had a couple of changes throughout these years," he said.

He said the school started off as Junior Sekondêre Skool, but its name was later changed to Michael Brink High School.



Read more on:    panyaza le­sufi  |  rietondale high school  |  pretoria  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

African leaders 'must get their act together' so that their citizens don't have to leave – Nzimande

21 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-15 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 