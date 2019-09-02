RIPUyinene: Anger, anguish over news of UCT student's death

South Africans have flooded social media with messages of anger, heartbreak and fear following the news that a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana had been charged with her murder and rape.
The details of the alleged murder emerged in court after the State revealed that the man confessed to the crime.
READ MORE: Man arrested for UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's disappearance charged with murder, rape
According to the State, on the day of her disappearance, Mrwetyana had gone to enquire about a parcel, but the electricity at the post office had been off. She was told to return later.
When she did, she was allegedly sexually accosted.
She fought back but her attacker knocked her out, using a scale.
The news has elicited a wave of reaction from social media users.
