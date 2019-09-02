RIPUyinene: Anger, anguish over news of UCT student's death

South Africans have flooded social media with messages of anger, heartbreak and fear following the news that a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana had been charged with her murder and rape.

The details of the alleged murder emerged in court after the State revealed that the man confessed to the crime.

READ MORE: Man arrested for UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's disappearance charged with murder, rape

According to the State, on the day of her disappearance, Mrwetyana had gone to enquire about a parcel, but the electricity at the post office had been off. She was told to return later.

When she did, she was allegedly sexually accosted.

She fought back but her attacker knocked her out, using a scale.

The news has elicited a wave of reaction from social media users.

She wasn't drunk. She wasn't wearing anything provocative. She wasn't being a smart ass. She wasn't walking around at odd hours.



She merely went to collect a package at the post office, during the day.



But she was still raped and killed.



I give up. #UyineneMrwetyana — Lady Kuda (@LadyKuda) 2 September 2019

Women in this country are finished. We can’t do anything. Go anywhere. We can’t be in our own homes. Our own bodies. We all have PTSD from the news alone, not even taking into account our own personal trauma. — tailsofamermaid (@NatalieRoos) September 2, 2019

Every woman who read Uyinene’s story is literally wondering, “Am I next?” ?? — Ms. Moon (@Masentle20) September 2, 2019

We are trash. Our ladies can’t even go to a post office, can’t even come home from their jobs. And at places where they were supposed to be safe.



RIP Uyinene

RIP Meghan — Simon (@simon_orgill) September 2, 2019

Post Office. Pre Schools. Home. Clubs. Nowhere, is safe.



Fathers. Friends. Random Men. Uncles. Nobody, is safe. — Bby Grl (@NiceTshimitYou) September 2, 2019

Every South African on my TL is beyond upset. The worst thing is, the anxiety/terror/fear is justified. You can't say it's not logical to be terrified and heartbroken right now. What the fuck can we do? — Siân Ferguson ? (@sianfergs) September 2, 2019

This girl was raped and beaten to death in a post office. We are at war. We need to do something drastic. https://t.co/ozmHFq1X6M — Tara Tequila (@TheJetsunDolma) September 2, 2019

their biggest fear is being called trash and ours is never making it back home safely ??#UyineneMrwetyana — daniel daley's girlfriend ?? (@lumpysunflower) September 2, 2019

He killed her in the post office. INSIDE OF THE POST OFFICE WITH A SCALE. HE KILLED HER WITH A STATE ISSUED SCALE. ???? — Lady Skollie???? (@LadySkollie) September 2, 2019

There is a full-blown war against women in South Africa and its being fuelled by every time men don't do anything to hold other men accountable for their misogyny. — Bisexual Space Crimes (@CraigRoxy) September 2, 2019

The ENTIRE timeline & news lately has been about missing/murdered women & children. What a scary scary place it must be for them.

Overseas, countries are passing laws making INTERNET ACCESS a basic human right yet in ours basic human life & safety isn't possible for women. WILD — Dragan//Kuruzovic (@MovesLikeDragan) September 2, 2019

I'm struggling to get the right words to say how disappointed and angry I am right now

In men and the country

We have truly failed all of you — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) September 2, 2019

Can you imagine how scared she must've been before she died. No one deserves that. Thinking about that happening to the women in my life makes me physically sick. I can't — ????????? (@Nick_Frost) September 2, 2019

Reading the @News24 article about Nene's attack and I feel sick.



The. Post. Office !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Sagte Werk (@awk_wardah) September 2, 2019

And here we are again. You can’t even go to the post office. It’s so dangerous being a woman in this country. We are not safe it can be any man, anytime, anywhere. When will men stand up and admit we have a serious problem and do something? Men, women are afraid of you. https://t.co/G6lsvwLkSa — PintSizePam (@ShortyPam) September 2, 2019

Meghan Cremer

Leighandre Jegels

Lynette Volschenk

Uyinene Mrwetyana



But four among our countless sisters who have lost their lives at the hands of cowardly ‘men.’



May your passing not be in vain, but a catalyst to change. ???? — Michelle's Plain (@michelles_plain) September 2, 2019



GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.