Riversdale teen dies after skateboarding accident: 'His parents are shattered. He was their only child'

Storm Smorenburg, a pupil at Oakdale Agricultural School in Riversdale in the Western Cape, who had been well-known for his life-saving efforts, died after a skateboarding accident last week.

The 18-year-old suffered multiple brain injuries on Thursday lastweek. He was declared braindead a day later in hospital in Mossel Bay.

Storm had apparently held onto a driving car while on his skateboard. He fell backwards and hit his head hard on the tar.

“Storm Smorenburg will be remembered as an Oakdaler who’d cared for others and loved nothing more than to help others,” Oakdale writes on its Facebook page.

According to the post, Storm was a positive young man who’d been actively involved with many of the school’s activities.

“In Grade 8 he participated in tug-of-war but had to stop because of a back injury.

“He became an emergency helper and later completed his Rugby Medic 3 first aid certificate. He’d spend Saturdays at matches where he was an enthusiastic first aid helper.”

During summer holidays, Storm was also a lifesaver at Lappies Bay Beach, in nearby Still Bay.

“Storm will be remembered as a saver of lives and he perfected this status when he became an organ donor.”

A family member who wishes to remain anonymous says Storm used his skateboard as a mode of transport to get to school.

“His parents are shattered. He was their only child,” the family member says.

A memorial service for Storm will be held on Friday at Oakdale Agricultural School.

