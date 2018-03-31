 

Road carnage in KZN a major blow - Kaunda

2018-03-31 22:06

Lizeka Tandwa

Road accident. (iStock)

Road accident. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fatal accidents involving pedestrians during the Easter weekend in KwaZulu-Natal have been described as a major blow to the province.

A drunk driver was stabbed to death by a mob after mowing down five pedestrians and injuring seven more in Pietermaritzburg

Mxolisi Kaunda, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, said that he had directed all agencies to speed up the investigation into the cause of the deadly accident.

In another car crash, 14 people who were on their way to Greytown, were killed.

READ: 14 dead in horror KwaZulu-Natal crash

Kaunda described the past few days as challenging. He called on worshipers gathering for the Easter weekend, to pray for road carnage to end.

"We strongly condemn the unnecessary loss of innocent lives on our roads and we send our heartfelt condolences to all the affected families, who have lost their relatives during this Easter period," Kaunda said.

He said a clear integrated plan by all law enforcement agencies were in place for the Easter holiday period. 

"Traffic police will continue working hard throughout the long weekend. Equally, we call on all road users to take responsibility and adhere to the road signs and traffic rules.

"The recent spate of accidents in the province is unacceptable. All stakeholders, including the religious fraternity, must come together and work to change the mind-set of all road users."

Meanwhile in Gauteng, MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane cautioned pedestrians against walking drunk at night.

She said that 70% of road fatalities during the Easter weekend in the province involved pedestrians.

Already 250 drivers in Gauteng were arrested for drink driving with the majority in Johannesburg.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pedestrians make up bulk of road deaths in Gauteng

2018-03-31 20:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shoprite employees strike over unfair work conditions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 00:42 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:15 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, March 31 2018-03-31 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 