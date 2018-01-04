Road closed after 'dangerous' Western Cape chemical spill

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – A road has been closed after a chemical spill in the Kranskop area near Wellington, the Western Cape government said.

The R44 in the direction of Soetendal had been closed as a precautionary measure, said provincial environmental affairs spokesperson James Styan.

"The concern is the potential for a gas cloud that may form. Wind patterns indicate the cloud may move into the Groenberg Valley direction," he said.

ALSO READ: Fourteen injured in chemical spill in Cape Town

While the wind has not caused any problems yet, updates from the Weather Service are to be monitored.

Styan described the chemical spilled, Oleum, as "dangerous" and added that it was a type of "fuming sulphuric acid".

"Cape Winelands Fire Services have a Hazmat team (specialised cleaning team) on site, who are assessing the problem and attending to it," he said.

ALSO READ: 24 Cape Town pupils treated for pesticide exposure

Provincial officials were also responding to the spill.

"The public is cautioned to avoid the area as far as possible and adhere to warnings and instructions from authorities on the ground."

Previously, over the weekend, 14 people experienced breathing problems following the spillage of an unknown chemical at a shop in Kraaifontein.