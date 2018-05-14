 

Roads blocked as taxi violence erupts in Delft

2018-05-14 09:29

Christina Pitt

Burning tyres have blocked off Delft Main and Hindle roads in Delft after taxi violence erupted in the area on Monday.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that a group of taxi drivers and owners have allegedly started throwing stones at passing motorists on Delft Main Road.

Police have had some difficulty in arresting the perpetrators.

"[The men] keep hiding when they see a police vehicle," Dyason said.

Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed to the scene.

Delft councillor Courtney van Wyk told News24 that an activist had notified him about the roadblocks but could not provide additional information.

Three days ago, Western Cape MEC for Transport Donald Grant condemned the killing of two taxi drivers in the area.

"The incident is suspected to be related to ongoing tensions that have existed between taxi operators in the Delft area over a number of years and which have worsened recently," he said.

Read: Delft may be declared high-risk area for public transport

"These acts of criminality must be condemned by us all and effectively investigated by the SAPS to ensure that these criminals are brought to justice."

At the request of South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Western Cape president Vernon Billet, Grant set up a committee to address the conflict, which includes the leadership of all associations operating out of Delft and the police.

