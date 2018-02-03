Roads blocked following Rosettenville protests

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Motorists have been advised to avoid the Rosettenville area as residents have embarked on a protest - blocking several streets with burning tyres and stones.



Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, said Geranium Street was still blocked off to traffic between Prairie Street and Main Street, following the protests that begun early this morning.

The REZA crime network tweeted that the protests had xenophobic overtones.

Minnaar said the community were protesting about crime in the area.



“They are also alleging that security guards are collaborating with criminals inside the mall," he said.

Minnaar confirmed that that negotiations between the community leaders, JMPD and SAPS, to stabilise the situation, were underway