A police officer from the the Rapid Rail Protection Unit in Johannesburg has been shot and killed, after he was allegedly involved in a robbery.

The officer is reported to have been robbing his victims of their cellphones, when he was scared off by the approaching blue lights.

The police said the officer made a run for it, before shooting at the police who were giving chase. Police returned fire and struck him on his leg and upper body.

Ekurhuleni police spokesperson Captain Mega Ndobe said the suspect then fell to his death some few streets from the shooting scene.

"The suspect fell at a certain house at Dhlomo Street, where paramedics were called and subsequently certified the man dead on the scene."

Ndobe said that, during investigations, they had discovered that the suspect was a police officer. They have opened a case of attempted murder and house robbery.

