Robbers blow up another cash-in-transit van, this time near Badplaas

Cash in transit van with its safe doors blasted open during a heist. (Supplied)

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a group of robbers, who blew up a cash-in-transit van during a heist along the R38 road, between Barberton and Badplaas, on Thursday evening.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Friday that the cash van had been travelling from Badplaas in the direction of Nelspruit and Barberton, when it was ambushed by the group of men.

The robbers were in a Toyota bakkie. They opened fire on the cash van.

Hlathi said the tyres were punctured, which brought the van to a halt. The security officials were disarmed and ordered to lie on the ground.

"It is suspected that the suspects blockaded the road...as no other vehicle passed through during the heist."

He added that they used explosives to blast open the safe, and fled the scene taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information can contact Brigadier Obed Ngwenya at 082 565 6417 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Several robberies, various locations

The latest incident follows several cash-in-transit robberies in various locations.

In Limpopo on May 21, a group of more than 10 robbers struck a Fidelity van, bombing the vehicle and shooting at the crew sitting in the back. One crew member was wounded.

The group made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests were made.

In a separate incident the previous day, police launched a manhunt for about eight suspects following a cash-in-transit heist at Southdale Mall, just outside the Johannesburg CBD.

It was believed that the driver was approached by about eight suspects who pointed firearms at him and forced him to open the van.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been made.

In Boksburg on May 17, two G4S vans were blown up during a heist. Five men were arrested, while others escaped.







The cash-in-transit van after it was ambushed by a group of alleged robbers. (Supplied) The cash-in-transit van after it was ambushed by a group of alleged robbers. (Supplied)



