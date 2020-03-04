 

Robbers caught on camera attacking, robbing woman at petrol station in Durban

2020-03-04 19:45

Kaveel Singh

Assailants attack a Durban woman at a petrol station.

Assailants attack a Durban woman at a petrol station. (Screen grab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Durban driver is lucky to have escaped with her life after armed robbers attacked her in Hillcrest on Tuesday.

In a video, a white Ford Focus with male occupants appear to ask a petrol attendant to tend to their vehicle.

While their tyre pressure is checked, three of the men hop out of the vehicle and attack a woman in a blue Mini Cooper.

She struggles as the men, who appears to be armed, attack her and take her belongings. Eventually, the men take their loot, but not without the woman putting up a fight.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said she was robbed of jewellery and her handbag.

"A case of robbery was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation."

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Constitutional Court asked to strengthen independence of prisons inspectorate

2020-03-04 18:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Panyaza Lesufi addresses media after release of report into Enock Mpianzi death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 20:06 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Bellville 19:39 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot 2020-03-03 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 