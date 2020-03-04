Robbers caught on camera attacking, robbing woman at petrol station in Durban

A Durban driver is lucky to have escaped with her life after armed robbers attacked her in Hillcrest on Tuesday.

In a video, a white Ford Focus with male occupants appear to ask a petrol attendant to tend to their vehicle.

While their tyre pressure is checked, three of the men hop out of the vehicle and attack a woman in a blue Mini Cooper.

She struggles as the men, who appears to be armed, attack her and take her belongings. Eventually, the men take their loot, but not without the woman putting up a fight.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said she was robbed of jewellery and her handbag.

"A case of robbery was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation."