Robbers kill North West man who tried to protect his daughter

What To Read Next

Explosion, gunshots in cash-in-transit heist 200 metres from police station in Cape Town. Watch. WATCH

A 64-year-old man was shot and killed by home invaders in the Hartbeesportdam area on Saturday afternoon after trying to protect his daughter from harm.

North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said the man and his three daughters had been spending the afternoon together as a family.

Two of the women later left the house, while the third daughter stayed behind to spend more time with her dad.

Funani said that while the 28-year-old woman was standing outside the home, three armed men allegedly approached her.

"According to information the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father," she said.

Funani said the men then demanded money.

"The father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go, when they shot him in the chest," she said.

Funani said the man died at the scene, while the daughter managed to escape and get help.

The intruders fled with jewellery, two televisions, a laptop and cellphone and other household items.

Funani said the police were investigating cases of murder and house robbery.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the attack and asked people to come forward with any information that could help with tracking down the intruders.