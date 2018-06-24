 

Robbers kill North West man who tried to protect his daughter

2018-06-24 23:00

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Gun. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Gun. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Cash-in-transit robbers strike in Cape Town

2018-06-18 11:54

Explosion, gunshots in cash-in-transit heist 200 metres from police station in Cape Town. Watch.WATCH

A 64-year-old man was shot and killed by home invaders in the Hartbeesportdam area on Saturday afternoon after trying to protect his daughter from harm.

North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said the man and his three daughters had been spending the afternoon together as a family.

Two of the women later left the house, while the third daughter stayed behind to spend more time with her dad.

Funani said that while the 28-year-old woman was standing outside the home, three armed men allegedly approached her.  

"According to information the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father," she said.

Funani said the men then demanded money.

"The father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go, when they shot him in the chest," she said.

Funani said the man died at the scene, while the daughter managed to escape and get help.

The intruders fled with jewellery, two televisions, a laptop and cellphone and other household items.

Funani said the police were investigating cases of murder and house robbery.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the attack and asked people to come forward with any information that could help with tracking down the intruders.

Read more on:    mahikeng

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Best of City Press: Sunday June 24

2018-06-24 21:30

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:24 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 