Robbers make off with everything from food to solar panels in Joubertina farm attack

A manhunt for a gang of robbers who held up a Joubertina couple and ransacked a farm house - stealing everything from food to solar panels - has entered its second day, Eastern Cape police confirmed on Saturday.

Police are on the hunt for four suspects who tied up the husband and wife and assaulted the man, fortunately not resulting in serious injury.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the two were in the caretakers section of a farm in Kouga at about 19:00 on Thursday when their bedroom window was broken and an unknown man climbed through.

Three other suspects then allegedly broke down their bedroom door and gained entry.

"One of the suspects was armed with a knife and threatened the couple. The suspects accosted forced the 50-year-old [man] to the main house, where they took household items [such as] TVs and the microwave, groceries and solar panels," she said.

One of the suspects had stayed behind and held the woman hostage in her home while his accomplices raided the house.

"They returned to the caretaker’s home at about 03:00 on Friday morning. During the robbery they assaulted the husband and the suspects demanded the keys of a white Toyota Hilux. They drove off with it after they tied the couple up."

Swart said the woman managed to free herself at about 06:00 and made her way to a neighbouring farm to contact the authorities as cellphone reception on the farm was poor.

Authorities were following leads and a "big search" ensued on Friday, she confirmed.

"Police are investigating a case of house robbery and more charges may be added at a later stage."