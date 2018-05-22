Robbers pounce on yet another cash-in-transit van - this time in Limpopo

What To Read Next

A group of more than 10 men pounced on a cash-in-transit van in Polokwane, Limpopo on Monday, police said.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the group had been travelling in two silver Mercedes Benz vehicles and one Volkswagen.



"They bombed a Fidelity van and shot at the crew sitting at the back. One was shot and wounded," Ngoepe said.



The group took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. No arrests were made.

This comes after robbers blew up two G4S vans in Boksburg on May 17. Five men were arrested, while the rest escaped.

On Monday, a woman was shot during a cash-in-transit heist at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the woman was shot in her upper body after she was caught in the crossfire. No arrests were made.

In a separate incident over the weekend, police launched a manhunt for several suspects, following a cash-in-transit heist at Southdale Mall, just outside the Johannesburg CBD.

It was believed that the driver was approached by about eight armed suspects, who pointed firearms at him and forced him to open the van.



The suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of money.



No arrests have been made.

