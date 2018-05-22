 

Robbers pounce on yet another cash-in-transit van - this time in Limpopo

2018-05-22 18:46

Iavan Pijoos

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A group of more than 10 men pounced on a cash-in-transit van in Polokwane, Limpopo on Monday, police said. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the group had been travelling in two silver Mercedes Benz vehicles and one Volkswagen. 

"They bombed a Fidelity van and shot at the crew sitting at the back. One was shot and wounded," Ngoepe said. 

The group took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. No arrests were made.

This comes after robbers blew up two G4S vans in Boksburg on May 17. Five men were arrested, while the rest escaped.  

WATCH: Bullets fly as robbers attack two cash-in-transit vans in Boksburg

On Monday, a woman was shot during a cash-in-transit heist at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the woman was shot in her upper body after she was caught in the crossfire.  No arrests were made.  

In a separate incident over the weekend, police launched a manhunt for several suspects, following a cash-in-transit heist at Southdale Mall, just outside the Johannesburg CBD.

READ: 5 men arrested for Boksburg heist claim they were strangled, suffocated, beaten by police

It was believed that the driver was approached by about eight armed suspects, who pointed firearms at him and forced him to open the van.

The suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No arrests have been made.

WATCH: SA's cash-in-transit heist epidemic explained

Read more on:    crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Sassa cancels tender process to find CPS replacement; Trevor Noah on the royal wedding and; Nick Mallett spotted leaving a Cape Town hospital

2018-05-22 18:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Nimble Eastern Cape thieves loot moving pineapple truck
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, May 19 2018-05-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 