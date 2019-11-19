 

Robbers ransack ATM at Cape Town mall after breaking in through roof of building

2019-11-19 15:00

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Robbers are believed to have escaped with hundreds of thousands of rand after they ransacked an ATM in a Cape Town mall.

No arrests have been made.

The robbers gained access to the machine at Nyanga Junction in Manenberg at the start of the weekend.

"The incident was discovered on Saturday morning," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"Some of the cash that was removed from the safe was recovered on the roof of the building."

According to police sources, the heist is believed to have taken place between 13:30 on Friday when the ATM was filled up, and 06:00 on Saturday when it was found to have been looted.

"They came through the roof and took an undisclosed amount of cash. It would most probably be hundreds of thousands if it was stocked up for those who got paid on the 15th," one source said.

The robbers used tools, such as grinders, to break their way into the safe and left their implements behind.

"These guys knew what they were doing. It's the first time I hear of robbers stealing from the back of an ATM."

Police are investigating.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARS goes to court to recover R200m lost through illicit tobacco trade in decade-old case

2019-11-19 14:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Reverend Frank Chikane testifies before Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Milnerton 16:19 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-11-17 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 