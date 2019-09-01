Robbers threatened to put grandson in oven during deadly home invasion

Three armed men are still on the loose after killing a man during a home invasion and threatening to put his grandson in the oven, Mpumalanga police said this week.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said officers found the 51-year-old man's body in a pool of blood, with bullet wounds to his head, at his home in Witbank on Wednesday.

His wife was brutally assaulted and the house had been ransacked.

"She informed the police that three armed men had stormed in, demanded money and threatened to put her grandson in the oven if they failed to comply. They then assaulted her after she informed them there was no money," Hlathi said.

The gang took seven firearms and two televisions before fleeing in the wife's vehicle, a Suzuki Swift.

The vehicle was later found abandoned along the N4.

Anyone with information about the men can contact Sergeant Lery Rangwaga on 072 737 2003 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

