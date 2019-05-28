 

Robbers who targeted people leaving OR Tambo get hefty sentence

2019-05-28 16:28

Ntwaagae Seleka

Four men behind a spate of robberies targeting travellers from OR Tambo International Airport to various destinations have been sentenced to hefty prison terms after being found guilty of a string of crimes.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole on Tuesday welcomed the conviction and sentencing of Simphiwe Zwane, 42, Thulani Sibanda, 28, Qhubani Tshuma, 34 and Stanley Moyo, 40, who were found guilty on charges of armed robbery, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property, believed to belong to their victims.

Sibanda and Moyo were sentenced to an effective 30 years each, Zwane 31 years and Tshuma 15 years in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"Their reign of terror came to an end when, on July 14, 2017, members of the National Investigation Unit and the Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, during an operation to combat airport-following robberies, spotted these four men in a sedan on the R21 highway in the vicinity of the airport," Naidoo said.

"In trying to stop the suspects, a shootout ensued between the police and suspects. The suspects were eventually cornered and arrested."

Initially arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition - after officers recovered a Z88 pistol, a .45 Calibre pistol, a .38 Special revolver and several rounds of ammunition - follow-up investigations were conducted and the suspects were also linked to armed robbery cases in Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein and Yeoville.

johannesburg  |  crime
