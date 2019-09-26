Robert McBride a candidate for Deputy Public Protector

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride's hat is in the ring to become the next Deputy Public Protector.

McBride intends taking a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane on review, he stated earlier this week.

On Thursday, spokesperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Bulelani Magwanishe announced the candidates in a statement and called on the public to comment on them.

The committee received the names of 28 applicants of nominees, among them that of McBride.

In February, the previous Parliament's portfolio committee on police decided, controversially, that McBride's contract should not be renewed as head of IPID. This after Police Minister Bheki Cele did not reappoint McBride.

McBride's CV states that he has worked as a project manager at the department of public service since.

This week, he was back in the news as he described Mkhwebane's recent report into allegations of maladministration against him as an "erosion of IPID's independence" and would probably interrupt IPID's investigations into the alleged corruption and looting within the police as the report implicates most of IPID's executive members.

Former IPID investigator Cedrick Nkabinde lodged the complaint against McBride with Mkhwebane's office in June 2018. It details alleged irregular appointments, maladministration and protected disclosure regarding alleged unethical conduct by McBride.

ANC MPs leaned heavily on Nkabinde's allegations when they decided not to renew McBride's contract in February.

McBride said he would also take the "highly questionable" report on review and said his legal team is looking at it with the eye on approaching the high court to interdict Mkwhebane's remedial actions.

The CVs of McBride and the other candidates, many of them advocates, can be viewed here.

The term of the incumbent Deputy Public Protector, Kevin Malunga, comes to an end in December. Hence, the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services recently embarked on a process to fill the post.

"Members of the public and organisations may comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16 October 2019 at 16:00. The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process," Magwanishe said.



Comments must reach Mr Vhonani Ramaano, Committee Secretary, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 / PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8001 Enquiries: Mr V Ramaano, tel: (021) 403-3820, cell: 083 709 8427, email: Dppvacancy@parliament.gov.za.

The candidates are:



Adv Hendry Pietersen

Mr Sammy Tlhapi

Mr Graehymme Jesus Williams

Mr Phumzile Hubert Songo

Mr Douglas Dumisani Soci

Mr Victor Mavhidula

Ms Hilda Harriet Seapei Mekwa

Mr Daniel Aubrey Dibetso-Prince

Mr Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba

Mr Johannes Collen Weapond

Adv Kholeka Gcaleka

Ms Olwethu Majola-Kinyunyu

Mr Buang Jones

Mr Robert John McBride

Advocate Indhera Goberdhan

Adv. Zarina Kellerman

Adv. Sonwabile Mancotywa

Adv. Shadrack Nkuna

Adv Noxolo Mbangeni

Adv Loyiso Mpumlwana

Adv Dinkie Portia Dube

Adv Leanne Govindsamy

Mr Nkopane Josias Motshele

Adv. Shadrack Tebeile

Ms Nobukhosi Thuli Mbatha

Adv Fezeka Magano

Adv Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli

Adv Puleng Matshelo

The Deputy Public Protector must be a South African citizen and be a fit and proper person for the post.

He or she must also fulfil one of the following: