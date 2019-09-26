Robert McBride a candidate for Deputy Public Protector

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride's hat is in the ring to become the next Deputy Public Protector.
McBride intends taking a report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane on review, he stated earlier this week.
On Thursday, spokesperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Bulelani Magwanishe announced the candidates in a statement and called on the public to comment on them.
The committee received the names of 28 applicants of nominees, among them that of McBride.
In February, the previous Parliament's portfolio committee on police decided, controversially, that McBride's contract should not be renewed as head of IPID. This after Police Minister Bheki Cele did not reappoint McBride.
McBride's CV states that he has worked as a project manager at the department of public service since.
This week, he was back in the news as he described Mkhwebane's recent report into allegations of maladministration against him as an "erosion of IPID's independence" and would probably interrupt IPID's investigations into the alleged corruption and looting within the police as the report implicates most of IPID's executive members.
Former IPID investigator Cedrick Nkabinde lodged the complaint against McBride with Mkhwebane's office in June 2018. It details alleged irregular appointments, maladministration and protected disclosure regarding alleged unethical conduct by McBride.
ANC MPs leaned heavily on Nkabinde's allegations when they decided not to renew McBride's contract in February.
McBride said he would also take the "highly questionable" report on review and said his legal team is looking at it with the eye on approaching the high court to interdict Mkwhebane's remedial actions.
The CVs of McBride and the other candidates, many of them advocates, can be viewed here.
The term of the incumbent Deputy Public Protector, Kevin Malunga, comes to an end in December. Hence, the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services recently embarked on a process to fill the post.
"Members of the public and organisations may comment on the suitability of candidates by no later than 16 October 2019 at 16:00. The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process," Magwanishe said.
Comments must reach Mr Vhonani Ramaano, Committee Secretary, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000 / PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8001 Enquiries: Mr V Ramaano, tel: (021) 403-3820, cell: 083 709 8427, email: Dppvacancy@parliament.gov.za.
The candidates are:
Adv Hendry Pietersen
Mr Sammy Tlhapi
Mr Graehymme Jesus Williams
Mr Phumzile Hubert Songo
Mr Douglas Dumisani Soci
Mr Victor Mavhidula
Ms Hilda Harriet Seapei Mekwa
Mr Daniel Aubrey Dibetso-Prince
Mr Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba
Mr Johannes Collen Weapond
Adv Kholeka Gcaleka
Ms Olwethu Majola-Kinyunyu
Mr Buang Jones
Mr Robert John McBride
Advocate Indhera Goberdhan
Adv. Zarina Kellerman
Adv. Sonwabile Mancotywa
Adv. Shadrack Nkuna
Adv Noxolo Mbangeni
Adv Loyiso Mpumlwana
Adv Dinkie Portia Dube
Adv Leanne Govindsamy
Mr Nkopane Josias Motshele
Adv. Shadrack Tebeile
Ms Nobukhosi Thuli Mbatha
Adv Fezeka Magano
Adv Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli
Adv Puleng Matshelo
The Deputy Public Protector must be a South African citizen and be a fit and proper person for the post.
He or she must also fulfil one of the following:
- Be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practised as an advocate or an attorney;
- Be qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university;
- Have specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance;
- Have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been an MP;
- Have acquired any combination of experience mentioned above, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.