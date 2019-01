The head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Robert McBride, is challenging Police Minister Bheki Cele's decision not to renew or extend his contract which comes to an end at the end of February, letters seen by News24 show.



"I hereby inform you that I have decided not to renew or extend your employment contract as executive director of IPID. You are hereby advised that your last official working day will be on Thursday, the 28th of February 2019," wrote Cele in a letter dated on January 16.

The police minister noted that he would inform Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo of his decision on McBride's contract.

However, the IPID boss wrote back to Cele on Tuesday.

"By unilaterally determining whether my tenure as Executive Director of IPID should be renewed or extended, and terminating my holding of the office, you have acted unlawfully and in violation of the constitutionally entrenched independence of the IPID," McBride stated.

Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero confirmed that McBride's letter was received by Cele's office at around 17:30.

"We received the letter from Mr McBride and we will provide comment at a later stage".

McBride also wrote to chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Francois Beukman.

"It is for the portfolio committee on police - the body responsible for confirming the appointment of the executive director of IPID - to determine whether or not to renew or extend my term of office, not the minister of police."

McBride stated in both letters that he will seek urgent legal redress should Cele and the portfolio committee on police not address his concerns.

