 

Robinson Pass closed as fire rages

2018-01-12 17:30

Jenni Evans

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The Robinson Pass that links Oudtshoorn and Mossel Bay in the Western Cape was closed on Friday due to a raging fire, Working on Fire (WoF) said.

Traffic between the two towns was being diverted via George.

"Firefighters are working in extreme conditions as the weather is not favourable at this stage," said WoF spokesperson Lauren Howard.

The fire has been raging in the Ruitersbos area of the pass for four days, with two spotter planes, two air water bombers, two helicopters and a massive firefighting team trying to put it out.

More than 120 WoF firefighters and firefighters from Eden District Municipality, with help from local farmers, were trying to bring it under control.

Howard said the main focus on Friday was to secure a plantation in the area, and the eastern flank of Ruitersbos along the Robinson Pass.

'Very hot, very dangerous'

Successful backburns were conducted on Thursday night in an effort to stop the spread of the fire.

Gerald Becker, provincial traffic chief for Oudtshoorn, said fynbos was alight on both sides at the top of the Robinson Pass.

"It is very hot, and very dangerous," said Becker.

Motorists must drive from Oudtshoorn via George to get to Mossel Bay, and from Mossel Bay, go through George to get to Oudtshoorn.

Working on Fire, which falls under the Department of Environmental Affairs, has helped fight 11 veld and forests fires in the Western Cape since Sunday, January 7, said Howard.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Seven people were killed and at least 1 000 properties were damaged in a fire that raged between June 6 and 10, 2017 in the Knysna and Plettenberg Bay region.

More than 10 000 people were evacuated and Knysna and Plettenberg Bay were declared a disaster zone.

Howard urged communities to be more vigilant about fire and to have their local fire authority's contact numbers at hand.

Since December 1, WoF helped suppress 46 fires in the province, compared with 13 fires in December 2016.

Read more on:    working on fire  |  cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friend’s heartbreak after Siam’s burnt body is discovered: ‘She was one of the most caring people I knew’

2018-01-12 16:08

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Aquifer water won't be ready a week from now, but it also won't take a year - expert
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 12 2018-01-12 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 