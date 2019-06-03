Roderigues' permanent stay of prosecution application dismissed

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the application of apartheid-era cop Joao "Jan" Roderigues for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Presiding Judge Seun Moshidi delivered judgment in the application on Monday.

Roderigues is accused of being involved in the murder of anti-apartheid activist and teacher Ahmed Timol. He filed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in 2018.

Timol died in 1971 after falling from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square, now called the Johannesburg Central police station.

At the time, an inquest found that he had committed suicide. This was after police who arrested and interrogated him, including Roderigues, claimed that he threw himself out of the window.

However, the ruling was overturned in 2017 after Timol's family disputed it. The inquest was reopened and Judge Bully Mothle found that Timol had been murdered.

Roderigues' argument in his application was that he should be granted amnesty according to an agreement that was reached at the highest level of government in 1994, that politically motivated crimes preceding 1994 would not be prosecuted.

