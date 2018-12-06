 

Rohde to spend Christmas in Pollsmoor after losing fresh bail bid

2018-12-06 16:44

Jenni Evans

Jason Rohde. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Jason Rohde. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jason Rohde will spend Christmas in Pollsmoor Prison after his fresh bid for bail was turned down in the Western Cape High Court.

Rohde's daughter Kathryn was supposed to have testified in her father's sentencing proceedings on Thursday, but only made it as far as the witness box before changing her mind.

This was during a fresh bid by Rohde to apply for bail while he waits for the outcome of his sentencing proceedings.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe turned down his application.

"I am not persuaded that it is in the interests of justice that bail be [granted]," she said.

This was after Rohde's defence advocate Graham van der Spuy launched the bail bid in an attempt to get his client home for the time being, even with a monitoring bracelet if necessary.

On Wednesday, a social worker testifying in aggravation of sentence told the court that Rohde's three daughters were struggling to come to terms with their mother's death and did not want to lose him too once he is sentenced for her murder.

Rian Perry, a social worker at the provincial social development department, testified about his victim impact report.

He compiled the report after interviewing Susan's family, the couple's daughters, the family psychologist and a school principal.

Kathryn, 20, is a second-year university student and the twins Alex and Josie, 18, recently finished their matric exams.

Perry told the court that the said they were torn between mourning for their mother and having concern for their father.

"They still require closure and surety in this matter to be able to deal with the mother's death," he said.

He added: "The child (Kathryn) and her siblings have reportedly been fearful of saying things that the court could use against their father."

They indicated to him that they did not want to lose their remaining parent and said jailing him would affect them significantly.

After the judge's ruling on the bail application, the snap of handcuffs could be heard and Rohde was taken back down the stairs to to the court's holding cells.

He will remain in Pollsmoor Prison until his sentencing proceedings resume on February 18, 2019.

Last month, Rohde was found guilty of the murder of his wife Susan at the Spier wine estate, and of obstruction of justice.

Van der Spuy had submitted that Rohde's children needed him now more than ever, and said that - with his assets "decimated", except for a property in Plettenberg Bay - there was no way that the court would return in February and hear that Rohde had fled to South America.

Salie-Hlophe said that she had heard that his children were being well cared for, and denied him bail.

Read more on:    jason rohde  |  cape town  |  courts  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Luthuli House employee and 3 others in court for cash heist case

2018-12-06 16:45

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our people shouldn't have to travel for hours and hours to work' - Ramaphosa launches Atlantis economic hub
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:07 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 18:05 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday 5 December Lottery draw 2018-12-05 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 