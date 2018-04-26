Rohde trial continues, 'bathroom hook' evidence expected

The murder trial of real estate specialist Jason Rohde is expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court from where it left off on Tuesday, after his lawyer needed time to prepare for evidence he had not expected to be submitted.

On Tuesday the court heard testimony from investigating officer Sergeant Marlon Appollis, who had been called out to Spier wine estate in July 2016 for what he thought was a suicide.

In the bathroom of a suite lay the body of Susan Rohde, the accused's wife.

Her death was thought to have been a suicide. It was believed that she used a curling iron to hang herself from a bathroom door hook.

Appollis told the court he found it strange that there was no suicide note, nor anything to indicate why she would have taken her own life. He continued to investigate the scene.



Later, the post mortem report switched the inquest to a murder investigation and Rohde was arrested and charged with murder and obstructing justice.



He has pleaded not guilty.



Prosecutor Louis Van Niekerk turned to the report of Captain Simon Mofokeng, from the mechanical and metallurgical engineering section of the police's forensic science laboratory on Tuesday.

Appollis had asked him to do tests on the left-hand side hook of the bathroom door, which the cord was tied to, to establish whether the hook could withstand an approximate weight of 51kg.



That was when defence lawyer advocate Graham van der Spuy objected on the grounds that he was not provided with sufficient notice of the evidence.

The trial was postponed to Thursday.

