Two men are expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after police found drugs worth R25 000 hidden in hollowed out potatoes.

The men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested on the evening of October 21 along the N14 for drug dealing and possession of suspected stolen property, Arrive Alive said in a statement on Tuesday.

"According to the information received, the Upington public order policing members under the command of Sergeant Olckers were conducting a [stop-and-search operation] on the N14 road.

"The members noticed two males at the hiking spot who seemed restless when they saw the police.

"One of them threw a bag he was carrying on the ground and started running away. Some of the members chased him while the others remained to search the rest of the people who were at the hiking spot," the statement read.

The suspect who ran away was caught and his bag was searched.

"Vegetables were found inside the bag and upon close inspection the members discovered that there were Mandrax tablets concealed inside those vegetables."

The 248 tablets are estimated at R25 000 in street value.

A cellphone suspected to have been stolen during a house break-in was also confiscated.