 

ROUND-UP: Protest incidents flaring up around SA

2018-04-25 10:45

While the nationwide Saftu strike is still ongoing, other seemingly unrelated incidents of protest action - including those in the North West - are flaring up in different parts of the country.

Violence spreading to other towns in North West pr
11:06

Taung, North West 
10:59

Midrand 
10:52

Peaceful protest in Phumlani Village near Lotus River in Cape Town (Supplied: City of Cape Town)
10:49

WATCH: Delareyville residents pick up the pieces after violent protest
10:48
10:47

Protests in Grabouw.
10:45

Reports of protest action in Grabouw, in the Western Cape, affecting all traffic in the area.
10:45

'Why don't they just remove Supra?' - North West residents 

Residents in the North West remained adamant that the only way calm would be restored to the embattled province, was if Premier Supra Mahumapelo was fired.

"Why don't they just remove Supra? He is corrupt, and everything will be fine if he goes. The problem will be solved," a resident in Delareyville, North West told News24. 

Violence broke out in the province and protesters called for Mahumapelo to go, after a vote of no confidence in him was postponed. 

This was due to an Economic Freedom Fighters court application to have the vote held by secret ballot "to protect" African National Congress members who wanted to oust him.

Glen van Wyk stood next to the closed Delareyville Diesel BPK shop. He was accompanied by a few other workers. 
10:45

ICYMI: 

WATCH: School set alight in North West protest
10:45

ICYMI: 

Angry Sobantu residents vow to intensify protest over houses 

"Where are the thousand housing units we were promised?" 

This was the question asked by Sobantu residents on Monday as they took Msunduzi Municipality to task over a housing project that was supposed to have started 10 years ago.

The now scrapped project would have seen 1 000 families from the crowded township being accommodated.

Angry residents blockaded the roads with burning tyres on Monday demanding to know what had happened to funds earmarked for the units that were to have been built on Hollingwood site. 
10:45

ICYMI: 

Teen killed in North West protests 

Violent protests in Taung, North West, have claimed the life of a teenage boy, police said on Tuesday.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the 16-year-old had died during protest action on Monday. Protests have gripped parts of the North West for the past two days.

A murder case has since been opened. 

Mokgwabone said protesters had looted several shops, set buildings alight and attacked police officials on Monday.

He said a building was also set alight in Stella on Tuesday morning.

One person had been arrested for public violence.

Mokgwabone said 11 people had been arrested in Christiana for possession of suspected stolen goods. 
10:45

ICYMI: 

Violence spreads in North West as residents demand that Supra Mahumapelo goes 

Violent protests, calling for embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go, have spread to at least three other towns in the province.

Police have confirmed that rioting has led to the total shutdown of the small town of Delareyville, while in Taung, protesters have barricaded the roads with rocks and burning tyres. There were also protests in Vryburg on Sunday.

This follows violent protests in Mahikeng on Wednesday after a vote of no confidence in Mahumapelo was postponed. This was due to the Economic Freedom Fighters going to court to demand that the vote be held via secret ballot "to protect" ANC members who wanted to oust him.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said several shops in Taung had been looted. Police officers had also been sent to Delareyville to assess the situation, he added. 
