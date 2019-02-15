 

Rubber bullets fired as ANC, IFP marchers clash in Vryheid

2019-02-15 16:55

Jenni Evans

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Rubber bullets were fired as two different blocs of protesters clashed in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday. 

SAPS Major Thulani Zwane said he was still gathering details, but that the clash had left upturned dustbins and rubbish strewn on the roads in the town situated in the AbaQulusi municipality.

"They blocked the road," said Zwane. 

About 1 000 people had participated in the marches, he said. 

ANC spokesperson for the province, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said one march was over indigent people not receiving the municipal services they were entitled to.

"The IFP municipality is not providing the services that are required. People wanted a response," she said. 

Simelane-Zulu said the march was apolitical and led by the community as a whole, not just the party she represented. 

She alleged that a group of IFP supporters had disrupted the march, leaving some people injured. 

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the opposite was true. 

He said the IFP had applied for, and was granted, permission for a march to the court house to drop a memorandum off over the arrest of three ANC officials arrested.

The Vryheid Herald reported that it was to "fast track" a court case involving three ANC officials.

The council is currently embroiled in a matter involving three senior ANC officials from the municipality accused of corruption-related crimes. 

READ: 3 ANC officials who allegedly offered DA councillor bribe out on bail

They were arrested last year by the Hawks after allegedly offering a Democratic Alliance councillor a R20 000 bribe and a job, reportedly to sway a vote of no confidence in the IFP council.

Hlengwa said the ANC, "under the guise of a community march", had disrupted the IFP march. 

The region is close to politically sensitive towns Nkandla, Nongoma and Ulundi.

Hlengwa said the ANC was trying to bring IFP-run municipalities to their knees through such actions.

"We condemn this confrontation by the ANC," he said.

