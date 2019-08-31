 

'Ruthless gangster' gets 275 year sentence for murder, other crimes

2019-08-31 17:13

Nicole McCain, Correspondent

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

A Cape Town gangster has been handed a 275 year sentence for crimes committed in Gauteng, including five murders, police have said.

Faldeen "Saampie" Marks, 33, appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on a range of charges, including several counts of murder.

"Between 2016 and 2017, Marks murdered four people in Westbury and in September 2017 he murdered a fifth person in Eldorado Park. In October 2017 Marks was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol.

"After being charged on 23 counts including the five murders, he was taken through the criminal justice process," said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

Sitole has welcomed the lengthy sentence handed down to the Marks and has applauded the two Gauteng detectives for their "sterling work" in gaining the conviction.

"The conviction and sentencing of this ruthless criminal will certainly help our cause a great deal to successfully combat gangsterism and reduce the murder rate in our country," Sitole added.

Read more on:    eldorado park  |  gauteng  |  police arrest  |  saps  |  gangsterism
