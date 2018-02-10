 

SA athletic champion severely beaten in alleged racial attack in Potch

2018-02-10 16:55

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Thabang Mosiako in hospital. pic supplied (Facebook)

Thabang Mosiako in hospital. pic supplied (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A 22-year-old Boston College student and top athlete was attacked and severely beaten in Potchefstroom, in what his friend has labelled a racially motivated attack.

The incident happened last week just outside one of the North West University campuses. The university has condemned the attack.

Thabang Mosiako, the South African 5000m national athletic title holder, was set to travel to Algeria for the African Champs in March, but may not be able to do so.

READ: Mosiako upsets Mokoka to win Joburg 10K CITYRUN

According to Mosiako’s friend Rantso Mokopane, 23, who posted a photo on Facebook of the champion in hospital after the attack, the racially motivated attack left Mosaiko with severe head trauma.

'Cry our beloved country'

"4th time being attacked in and around the NWU Campus and this time around my training partner severely injured and resulting in a head trauma which may lead to lifelong seizures. I always refrain from racial issues, but on all those 4 attacks it has always been white men engulfing and injuring non-whites without cause,…..it saddens me that even police and protection services fail to protect where needed…#Cry_Our_ Beloved_Country (sic)."

Mokopane told the Potchefstroom Herald that their attackers were university students. He explained that a confrontation started when he intervened after three of the men had sworn at a cashier.

“I intervened and asked them to stop swearing at the lady. When I went outside, the group had multiplied and there were about ten rugby-bodied men who started attacking us,” he said.

Mokopane said the police had arrived and broke up the fight but treated them as the antagonists. He said they left the scene and asked police to accompany them back to campus, as they were scared, but was ignored.

Mokopane told the Potchefstroom Herald that they had then been ambushed by the same men near the Virgin Active. “There were a lot of them and we did not stand a chance."

One of the men is alleged to have repeatedly bashed Mosiako's head on the ground after the group of men started kicking him.

NWU probing the incident

NWU spokesperson Louis Jacobs, said when they became aware of the incident, the university’s Protection Services were immediately alerted and commenced with an investigation, despite the incident not occurring on campus.

“At the NWU, any form of racial discrimination is condemned in the strongest possible terms and any such incident is promptly handled in terms of the university’s disciplinary procedures,” he said.

Jacobs said there was nothing to indicate that the attackers were members of NWU and pointed out that the attack had taken place on the same weekend as the annual Raising and Giving (RAG) activities, which saw an influx of students from around the country.

He said Mokopane had provided the university with two license plate numbers, but that neither of these were registered with the university.

Police confirmed a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was being investigated.

IAAF: Thabang MOSIAKO | Profile

The 2013-2016 IAAF Strategic Plan has six Core Values: universality, leadership, unity, excellence, integrity and solidarity, and a Vision Statement: "To lead, govern and develop the sport of athletics in all its forms worldwide, uniting the Athletics Family in a spirit of excellence, integrity and solidarity."

Read more on:    potchefstroom  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trust new ANC leadership - Mapisa-Nqakula on #ZumaExit anxiety

2018-02-10 15:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:48 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:45 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 